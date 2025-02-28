Foreign-backed agents behind terror plots in SE Iran: intelligence minister

TEHRAN – Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib says the foreign adversaries are attempting to destabilize the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan by using "imported elements" to fuel insecurity.

His remarks come in the wake of a major counterterrorism operation that resulted in the dismantling of a Takfiri terrorist network and the seizure of a significant cache of weapons and explosives.

Speaking during a visit to the province on Friday, Khatib stressed that Iran’s enemies have historically sought to create unrest within the country. "From the very beginning of the Islamic Revolution, adversaries have continuously plotted against the Islamic Republic. Today, we see that efforts to incite insecurity are being carried out by foreign-backed agents who have no connection to the people of this region," he said.

Khatib urged vigilance and national unity in the face of these threats, warning that hostile forces seek to exploit every opportunity to sow discord. "The enemies will use any means at their disposal to create chaos, but the Iranian people have consistently resisted such conspiracies through awareness and solidarity. Now, more than ever, we must remain alert and prevent external actors from destabilizing our country," he emphasized.

The intelligence minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding security in the southeastern province, calling for enhanced cooperation between the public and local authorities. "Ensuring peace and stability in Sistan and Baluchestan is a top priority. We must not allow our enemies to use this region as a launching pad for their destructive agendas," he stated.

Khatib reassured that Iran’s intelligence forces are closely monitoring and countering any threats to national security. "The Ministry of Intelligence will not hesitate to take action against any attempts to undermine stability. We will continue to work relentlessly to protect the nation and uphold peace," he declared. He also expressed gratitude to the people and officials of Sistan and Baluchestan for their crucial role in maintaining security.

The counterterrorism operation, conducted on Wednesday, uncovered four warehouses filled with arms and explosives belonging to the terrorist group. According to local media reports, security personnel confiscated 226 light and heavy weapons, including pistols, Kalashnikov rifles, and Goryunov machine guns.