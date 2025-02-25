Security forces neutralize terrorist threat in SE Iran, arrest six suspects

TEHRAN – Iranian security forces have conducted a major counterterrorism operation in Chabahar, resulting in the arrest of six suspected militants and the elimination of one terrorist.

The operation was launched after intelligence reports pinpointed the group's hideout, and it was carried out in coordination with the Chabahar Security Council. Officials confirmed that security sweeps in the region are ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats.

Alireza Noora, Acting Deputy Governor of Sistan and Baluchestan province and Special Governor of Chabahar County, stated that local security forces are fully committed to safeguarding the region and will not allow any terrorist group to destabilize Chabahar.

He confirmed that the suspects were members of Jaish al-Zulm, a known terrorist organization. Noora also warned against the spread of misinformation on social media, urging the public not to amplify narratives that could support such groups.

The official also noted that Iranian military drills in the region had previously disrupted terrorist activities. However, despite these preventive measures, a sound bomb attack recently took place. Security forces are actively investigating the incident and have heightened surveillance and counterterrorism efforts to prevent further attacks.