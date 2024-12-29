Suspect arrested after suicide bombing in southern Iran martyrs police officer, injures another

TEHRAN – Following a fatal terrorist attack in the southern city of Bandar Lengeh, Iran's Hormozgan province, authorities took one suspect into custody on Sunday.

The suicide bombing took place on Saturday evening and resulted in the martyrdom of a police intelligence officer and injuries to another.

The terrorist attack, claimed by the terrorist group Ansar al-Furqan, targeted Captain Mojtaba Shahidizadeh, the head of the city's police intelligence, and his deputy, Captain Javad Chatr-Sahar.

According to Foad Moradzadeh, the Governor of Bandar Lengeh, the incident occurred near one of the police stations.

Moradzadeh noted that the injured were immediately transported to the hospital, but despite medical intervention, Captain Shahidizadeh tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The assailant approached the vehicle driven by Shahidizadeh and detonated an explosive device, resulting in a powerful explosion.

Shahidizadeh sustained severe injuries to his head, face, neck, and chest, and later passed away in the hospital.

His companion, Captain Chatr-Sahar, is currently undergoing surgery for injuries to his head and face.

Later on Sunday, Majid Qahramani, the judiciary chief of Hormozgan, confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the attack.

"Judicial and intelligence forces are currently interrogating and investigating this case," Qahramani stated.

He further emphasized that recent vigilance had prevented similar attacks, ensuring security in the province.

"The security forces are alert and ready, and such blind attacks will not weaken the resolve of the people or the officials," Qahramani added.

The Ansar al-Furqan terrorist group was established in 2013 and has been predominantly operating in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

The terror outfit attacked an oil pipeline in 2017, and carried out a suicide bombing In Chabahar the next year.