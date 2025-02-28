Senior diplomat says Iran ready to share nuclear knowledge with regional countries

TEHRAN – Iran is prepared to collaborate with regional countries by sharing its scientific and technical expertise on nuclear matters, according to Seyed Kamal Kharrazi, head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations.

In an interview with Egypt’s Al-Masry Al-Youm, Kharrazi discussed the region’s turbulent history, asserting that colonial powers have long sought dominance in the West Asia. He said that the establishment of Israel was intended to destabilize the region.

Criticizing U.S. and Israeli policies, Kharrazi stated, “The U.S. and Europe do not abandon this region. They use division, instability, and war to justify their interventions.”

On Iran-Egypt relations, he emphasized the deep historical and civilizational ties between the two nations, stating that any political engagement depends on the decisions of their leaders, irrespective of past or present differences.

Role of Resistance in regional politics

Addressing the concept of the Resistance, Kharrazi described it as an enduring ideology rather than a movement that can be eliminated. “Even if it faces setbacks, Resistance remains a fundamental part of the region’s struggle,” he said.

Regarding Iran’s nuclear program, he reiterated that economic sanctions have failed to halt Iran’s progress in peaceful nuclear technology. He reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to share its scientific advancements with regional partners.

A critical view of Western influence in West Asia

Kharrazi referred to the ‘Middle East’ as a colonial construct, arguing that Western powers have consistently sought to control the region’s energy resources. He linked this to the Sykes-Picot Agreement and ongoing Western interventions, which he said were designed to keep regional states weak and dependent.

Commenting on global power shifts, Kharrazi suggested that West Asian nations, including Iran, should embrace multipolarity by fostering regional cooperation. He urged countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia to play a greater role in resisting external pressures.

When asked about Iran-Egypt relations, Kharrazi said Iran is open to stronger ties and that discussions are ongoing. He dismissed claims that Iran’s regional influence is waning, stating that the country remains an independent power in West Asia.

He also praised China’s role in facilitating the recent rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, calling for deeper economic, security, and military cooperation between the two nations.

Israel’s expansionist agenda and Iran’s stance

Kharrazi accused Israel of pursuing a long-term expansionist strategy, stating that the forced displacement of Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan aligns with its territorial ambitions. He warned that Israel’s growing technological and economic influence could be used to pressure regional states into normalization.

On Iran’s support for Hamas and Hezbollah, Kharrazi reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment, stating, “Iran considers it a duty to support Resistance forces fighting Israeli occupation.” He added that the martyrdom of leaders would not deter these movements, which he said have the capacity to regenerate and continue their struggle.

Israel launched a large-scale military assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following a surprise operation by Hamas, which was carried out in response to escalating Israeli actions against Palestinians.

Despite causing massive destruction and killing over 48,000 Palestinians—many of them women and children—Israel did not achieve its stated goals of dismantling Hamas or securing the release of captives.

After 15 months of conflict, Israel ultimately agreed to a ceasefire with Hamas, leading to an end to hostilities and a prisoner exchange.