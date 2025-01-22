Israel’s forced acceptance of ceasefire serves the grand U.S. plan

TEHRAN – Recent reports from American think tanks reveal that the U.S. has devised a comprehensive plan to curb the influence of the Islamic Republic of Iran and, in particular, the Resistance Axis in West Asia.

In this context, the Gaza war and its developments have emerged as major obstacles to the United States’ broader strategies in the region. The U.S. has come to realize that continuing the Gaza war, coupled with Netanyahu’s uncontrollable actions, could drag it into a quagmire even worse than its experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan.

This scenario, which poses a significant threat to U.S. interests in the region, risks undermining its larger objectives, especially in countering Iran and the Resistance Axis. As a result, the U.S. has prioritized ending the Gaza war as a strategic necessity to safeguard its interests and prevent the escalation of regional crises.

The Americans have also recognized that assassinating Resistance leaders will not halt the momentum of the Resistance. On the contrary, the martyrdom of these leaders has reinvigorated the movement. Resistance, as a strategy against dominance and aggression, has cemented its place in the identity of the region’s nations.

In line with this, the ceasefire agreement between the Zionist regime and Hamas, implemented on January 19, 2025, has effectively compelled the Zionist regime to acknowledge the new realities in Gaza and the region. Initially aiming to remove Hamas from Gaza’s political and military landscape through military pressure, the Zionist regime has been forced to accept that it can never completely eliminate Hamas. This shift in strategy, seen by many within the regime as a strategic failure, underscores broader regional and global transformations.

One of the most critical aspects of these changes is the U.S.’s evolving approach toward Iran and its efforts to exert additional pressure on the country. The ultimate goal of this approach is to limit Iran’s influence and turn it into a country under U.S. control. In this context, ending the Gaza war has become a necessary step to protect this grand strategy against the challenges posed by Iran and the shifting balance of power in the region.

This grand strategy is built on three key steps aimed at countering Iran in the region and bolstering the U.S.’s position:

First step is the normalization of relations between Arab states and the Zionist regime. The primary goal of this step is to create a united front against Iran. Through this initiative, the U.S. seeks to diplomatically and economically isolate Iran. By strengthening the Zionist regime and promoting Iranophobia, normalization efforts aim to reshape the perspectives of both nations and governments toward Iran.

The second step is maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran. This phase focuses on undermining Iran’s economic and political foundations, forcing it into unconditional negotiations. Through sanctions and political pressures, the U.S. aims to bring Iran to the negotiating table and secure its own regional interests. Such pressures could deepen internal divisions in Iran, creating opportunities for the U.S. to impose its demands.

The third step is monitoring and restricting Iran’s nuclear, missile, and drone capabilities. The U.S. seeks to fully constrain Iran’s nuclear program and place it under strict oversight. Additionally, it aims to dismantle Iran’s defensive capabilities—vital for its security and territorial integrity—and bring them under U.S. control.

Ultimately, this grand American strategy seeks to transform Iran from an independent and revolutionary state into one under U.S. influence. The U.S. strategic vision for Iran focuses on shifting the balance of power in West Asia and creating a unified front against Tehran. By doing so, the U.S. aims to remove Iran from the international competition arena as a regional security threat and reconfigure its role within the global system to align with Western interests, particularly those of the Zionist regime.