Trump and Vance attack Zelensky in remarkable Oval Office exchange

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky came to Washington optimistic that signing President Donald Trump’s desired minerals deal would stabilize their relationship and keep the U.S. on his side.

Turns out he was walking into an ambush.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance both turned on the embattled wartime leader during a remarkably tense exchange in the Oval Office on Friday, accusing Zelenskyy of failing to express sufficient gratitude for U.S. involvement and overplaying what they said was a weak diplomatic hand.

“You’ve done enough talking. You’re not winning this,” Trump said, raising his voice to Zelenskyy. “You have a damn good chance of coming out okay because of us.”

The fireworks started more than 40 minutes into what had been a cordial conversation about the economic agreement the two countries planned to sign and vague assurances from Trump about the U.S. standing with Ukraine if and when its war with Russia ends. But after the remarkable and very public spat, Zelensky was turned away from the White House, departing early as the leaders scrubbed a planned press conference and the signing of the framework for a deal to share future profits from Ukraine’s rare minerals.

Trump dismissed Zelensky with a TruthSocial post just before the leader’s SUV pulled back into the West Wing portico to ferry him away. “I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations,” the president wrote. “I don’t want an advantage. I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Trump, who during the campaign said he could quickly and easily end the war, is now facing a more complicated geopolitical reality. But he continues to exert pressure on Ukraine, reversing America’s stance that defending the country’s sovereignty from Russian attacks was critical for global stability and security.

Russia’s foreign minister this week made clear that the Kremlin is not inclined to come to the negotiating table as it continues to make slow inroads along the war’s current battle lines in eastern Ukraine. But Trump has yet to criticize Putin publicly and instead has adopted the Kremlin’s positions, including opposition to NATO membership for Ukraine and the falsehood that Ukraine is responsible for starting the war. Russia attacked Ukraine three years ago without provocation.

Vance, who’d been sitting quietly during Friday’s meeting, took issue with the Ukrainian president’s criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Zelenskyy referred to as a “terrorist” known for breaking his word as he pleaded for American military backing before a phalanx of TV cameras and journalists.

“I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office, litigating in front of the American media,” Vance told Zelensky. “Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems, you should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict.”

Trump, who had earlier lauded Ukraine’s courage throughout the war and left the door open to the U.S. providing security guarantees, grew more animated as Zelensky tangled with Vance, who dismissed his invitation to come see the war in person as a “propaganda tour” aimed at maintaining the West’s financial support.

Zelensky warned Trump that — despite having a “nice ocean” separating the U.S. from Europe — America would eventually feel the impact of Russia overtaking Ukraine and potentially its neighbors.

“Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel,” Trump shot back. “We’re trying to solve a problem.

He continued: “You’re in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel. We’re going to feel very good and very strong.”

Zelensky struggled to respond as Trump and Vance took turns infantilizing and berating him for what they said was a lack of gratitude and his strategic decision to state his case with the press in the room.

“Let’s go litigate those disagreements rather than trying to fight it out in the American media when you’re wrong,” Vance said.

“You have to be thankful,” Trump told Zelensky, expressing frustration that Ukraine’s leader, whose country has staved off Russian forces for three years, wasn’t more willing to make concessions that would quickly end the war. “You don’t have the cards. You’re buried there. You people are dying. You’re running low on soldiers.”

Trump reminded Zelensky that he provided Ukraine with Javelin missiles in his first term — after President Barack Obama did not in response to Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea.

“You’ve got to be more thankful, because, let me tell you, you don’t have the cards. With us, you have the cards, but without us, you don’t have any cards,” said Trump, suggesting that it was Zelensky’s posture — not Putin’s — that was the primary impediment to ending the war.

“It’ll be a tough deal to make, because the attitudes have to change,” Trump said. “You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out. And if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. And I don’t think it’s going to be pretty.”

(Source: Politico)