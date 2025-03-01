Resistance community won’t give up national principles 

SOUTH LEBANON – Following the failure of the US-led Israeli aggression to achieve its strategic goals in Lebanon, the American embassy in Beirut continues to impose the defeat narrative on the collective conscience of Lebanon’s pro-resistance community in a bid to convince them that fighting Israel is in vain.

These miserable attempts, which justify the brutality of the aggression by focusing on “Israel’s right to self-defence” or by claiming that Hezbollah is not implementing the ceasefire agreement, are in parallel with the blatant regional and Western collusion.

It is worth noting that incitement to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to international criminal law, means complicity in these acts.

Undoubtedly, the US-led Israeli aggression has inflicted painful blows on Hezbollah, but what is being ignored is that the resistance movement has never been easy to defeat. It has faced great challenges, but it has finally emerged victorious no matter the cost.

What the spoiled boys in the American embassy in Beirut ignore is that the imperialist policy towards Lebanon falls within the context of an expansionist plan whose features have been drawn and whose goals have been determined in Washington.

The same hostile strategy that threatens Syria, Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, and even West Asia in general.

However, the people of Lebanon cannot remain in their rear trenches, committed to silence and disgraceful submission!

The enemy, given its military and technological superiority, is capable of committing malicious acts. But these acts cannot go on forever.

Nevertheless, the resistance community has not and will not give up its ideological, moral, and national principles because it is well aware that the enemy is waging an existential war targeting its origin, identity, and sociocultural roots.

“We have paid a dear price and made sacrifices for the sake of our country and our pride,” MP Sayyed Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, said in a speech during the funeral of dozens of Hezbollah martyrs in Aita al-Sha’ab.

Whether the American embassy in Beirut is unaware of this or downplays it, Hezbollah has succeeded in standing firm in the face of an unprecedented US-led Israeli aggression and has successfully prevented a large-scale occupation of Lebanon.

Hezbollah paralyzed life in northern occupied Palestinian lands during the war on Gaza and robbed the colonial settlers of the feeling of personal and collective security.

Despite the intimidation and threats, the resistance community, especially the residents of the border villages, who are now directly exposed to daily hostilities, are more determined to expel the occupiers sooner or later.

If the entire world were to be convinced that the “empire of savagery and genocide” could defeat them, the history of their ancestors tells how they confronted the challenges throughout history.



