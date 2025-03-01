Two Basij members killed in terrorist attack in SE Iran

TEHRAN – The Public Relations Office of the Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Forces has confirmed the martyrdom of two members of Iran’s Basij voluntary forces in Saravan County following a terrorist attack.

According to an official statement released by the Quds Base, the incident occurred earlier on Saturday when Hojatoleslam Sadegh Mahmoudi and Milad Damankesh, both members of base, were ambushed by terrorist elements. The two were traveling in their personal vehicle from their workplace to their home when they were targeted.

Authorities have condemned the attack, describing it as a cowardly act aimed at destabilizing the region. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the assault, and security forces have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those involved.

Saravan, located in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province, has experienced periodic security incidents in recent years, often linked to militant groups operating in the border regions. The Iranian government has vowed to take decisive action against those responsible for such attacks.

On Friday, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib had stated that the terrorist groups carrying out attacks against Iranian interests in southeastern and southwestern parts of the country are believed to be linked to foreign intelligence services.

Further details on the attack and the ongoing investigation are expected to be released in the coming days.