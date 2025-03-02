Iran’s tax revenues reach $21.76 billion, up 56%

TEHRAN - According to the latest report from Iran’s National Tax Administration (INTA), tax revenues exceeded 10.88 quadrillion rials ($21.76 billion) in the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 2024-February 2025), marking a 56 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

In this period, tax revenues achieved approximately 97 percent of the budgeted target. Direct taxes accounted for over 7.05 quadrillion rials ($14.1 billion), up 72 percent year-on-year, including around 4.80 quadrillion rials ($9.6 billion) from corporate taxes, 2.0 quadrillion rials ($4.0 billion) from income taxes, and over 260 trillion rials ($520 million) from wealth taxes.

Additionally, more than 3.82 quadrillion rials ($7.64 billion) were collected from goods and services taxes, with value-added tax (VAT) contributing approximately 2.43 quadrillion rials ($4.86 billion).

Last year, 1.16 quadrillion rials ($2.32 billion) from tax revenues were allocated to municipalities and rural administrations for development projects. This figure rose to 1.20 quadrillion rials ($2.4 billion) in the first 10 months of the current year, reflecting a 57 percent increase.

Moreover, local levies paid to the Interior Ministry surged from 240 trillion rials ($480 million) in 2021 to 410 trillion rials ($820 million) this year.

EF/