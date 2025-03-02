Invest in people and planet to build a resilient future

TEHRAN –Observed on March 3 every year, World Wildlife Day is an opportunity to celebrate the many beautiful and varied forms of wild fauna and flora, to raise awareness of their many benefits to reminds us of the urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime and human-induced reduction of species, which have wide-ranging economic, environmental and social impacts.

Iran, a vast country with climatic diversity, is home to about 2,000 species of animals, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, inland water fishes, and 8000 plant species, with more than 1,700 being endemic or native to the country.

This rich biodiversity serves as a valuable genetic and biological reserve for the country, necessitating special support and attention for many species.

According to the latest statistics of the Department of Environment (DOE), 210 species of mammals, 640 species of birds, 300 species of reptiles, 23 species of amphibians, and 350 species of inland water fish live in the country.

Among these, a total of 76 Iranian wildlife species are on the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), indicating that they are critically at risk of extinction. They include 19 species of mammals, 25 species of birds, 16 species of reptiles, 4 species of amphibians, and 10 species of inland fish.

Endangered species include the Persian yellow deer, Persian zebra, Caspian seal, bustard, leopard, Asian black bear, mugger crocodile (gando), blue whale, and fin whale, as well as the Persian cheetah, which is critically at risk of extinction

People everywhere rely on wildlife and biodiversity-based resources to meet their needs – from food to fuel, medicines, housing, and clothing. To enjoy the benefits and the beauty that nature brings us and our planet, people have been working together to make sure ecosystems are able to thrive and plant and animal species are able to exist for future generations.

On the other hand, habitat destruction, fragmentation, and modification caused by human-led activities such as industrial and residential development, logging, crop farming, livestock grazing, mining, road and dam building, and pesticide use have taken an extreme toll on threatened and endangered wildlife populations at an alarming rate.

However, cooperating to raise sufficient funds for conservation efforts seems essential to implement conservation projects and initiatives.

Hence, the 2025 theme of the international day, “Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet”, explores how we can work together to make our current financial flows more effective and sustainable to build a resilient future for both people and the planet.

The DOE is planning to protect endangered species by establishing conservation committees with the help of non-governmental organizations, as well as fostering cooperation with the public, rangers, experts, and government agencies.

Also, the DOE has developed action plans for the conservation of 23 endangered species, which are being implemented in the country.

The plans intend to address species such as cheetahs, brown bears, leopards, black bears, Persian yellow deer, Persian zebras, and hunting birds from among 86 endangered species. It is planning to create action plans for 20 more endangered species.