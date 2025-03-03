450 power plant units overhauled to prepare for next summer's peak demand

TEHRAN - Iran has initiated maintenance work on more than 450 power plant units to ensure stable electricity production for next summer's peak demand, a senior official at the Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH) said.

According to IRIB, Nasser Eskandari, deputy head of power generation operations at TPPH, stated that maintenance and preparation efforts are currently underway for 732 thermal power plant units across the country. Since the second half of this year, maintenance programs covering over 107,000 megawatts of capacity have been scheduled to guarantee reliable electricity supply in summer 2025.

Eskandari noted that 63,000 megawatts of these planned maintenance operations have already begun. Given the total nominal capacity of 76,000 megawatts for Iran’s thermal power plants, some units undergo multiple rounds of repairs and inspections during the maintenance season, which runs from early October to May next year.

With the maintenance program for the 2025 summer peak already 60 percent complete, Eskandari emphasized efforts to secure the necessary funding and procure essential parts and equipment to ensure all power plant units are fully operational for the country's high electricity consumption period.

Eskandari highlighted that approximately 94% of Iran’s electricity is generated by thermal power plants, making their preparedness critical in meeting the nation's electricity demand during peak summer months.

EF/