36th Tehran International Book Fair scheduled for May

TEHRAN- The 36th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) is set to take place from May 7 to 17 at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla, the book fair's deputy director has said.

Following the assessment of expert reports regarding potential venues for the fair, the Policy Council of the 36th TIBF selected Imam Khomeini Mosalla as the venue for this prestigious event, ISNA quoted Ebrahim Heydari as saying on Tuesday.

He emphasized that this book fair, recognized as a national heritage and event, not only invigorates and enriches the country’s culture but also attracts the attention of cultural figures and book lovers from across the globe.

As such, it is the duty of cultural institutions and all collaborating organizations to ensure that the event is conducted in a commendable and appropriate manner, he added.

Heydari also revealed that the slogan "Let’s Read for Iran" has been chosen for this edition of the book fair.

He explained that a call for proposed slogans was published in February, resulting in approximately 1,500 suggestions. These proposals were carefully reviewed by experts and subsequently presented to the Policy Council, which ultimately selected "Let’s Read for Iran" as the official slogan for the upcoming event.

The cultural event has turned into a landmark, momentous book fair in West Asia after 35 editions in a row. Millions of visitors inspect the fair every year, including thousands of university students, scholars, and their families.

The event currently serves as the most significant cultural event in Iran. On average 2,500 domestic and 600 foreign publishers participate in the landmark event. The foreign publishers substantially offer their materials in English or Arabic however titles in French, German, Chinese, Korean, or Japanese are also available.

