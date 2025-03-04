Revitalized relations between Tehran, Riyadh paves way for broader cooperation: Iranian envoy

TEHRAN – Since the historic reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia in 2023, diplomatic relations have seen a significant revival, opening doors for political, economic, and cultural cooperation. In an exclusive interview with the Saudi Arabia’s Diplomatic Quarter Magazine, Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati discusses the progress made so far, the economic and trade potential between the two nations, and the role of Iranian expertise in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

He also highlights the growing opportunities in tourism and cultural exchanges, emphasizing the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties for long-term regional stability.

The full text of the interview is as follows:

Recalling the Saudi and governments' Iranian wisdom on the reconciliation of diplomatic relations, please discuss recent achievements and expectations for the years ahead.

After nearly 18 months, since I started working in Riyadh, I can say that the reconciliation that took place in 2023 between Saudi Arabia and Iran was an important diplomatic milestone in the Middle East. The agreement reopened embassies and revitalized bilateral relations in several areas, including political, economic, cultural and consular. The two countries are working to advance opportunities in regional arenas, especially trade and economic relations, which are of great importance to both countries. We also look forward to strengthening our relations on issues of regional interest. The Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to its neighbors and has adopted a policy of good neighborliness as its fundamental principle. The Iranian Foreign Minister, Dr. Abbas Araghchi, emphasized that the policy of the new Iranian administration is to further strengthen relations with its neighbors, and Saudi Arabia occupies a special place in this framework.

Trade is considered a strong pillar of modern diplomacy. What are the main demand products in trade between the two countries and which fields can be explored further?

Iran has good potential in petrochemical, pharmaceutical and metal exports, which could create a good opportunity for economic and trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia. Both sides could benefit from each other's technical and engineering expertise to increase the share of technology in economic sectors. Iran and Saudi Arabia could provide the necessary services in the agricultural sector, allowing Iranian exporters to increase their presence in the food, agriculture and trade markets in general. Construction, renewable energy, tourism, technology and innovation supplies could form new foundations for economic cooperation, making the regional production chain more complete. Land, air and sea corridors are some of the advantages that both sides could benefit from given the potential and capabilities of the two countries and the region. H.E. The Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of the Islamic Republic of Iran met with his Saudi counterpart recently, where the two sides discussed aspects of economic cooperation and its future.

Iran has a highly skilled workforce, many talented IT specialists. In what areas do you see the contribution of Iranian professionals in supporting Vision 2030?

Iranian experts, with their strong foundation in various sectors, are capable of complementing Saudi Arabia's efforts towards technological advancement and sustainability, as outlined in Vision 2030. Iranian technology professionals, especially those in the fields of artificial intelligence, software development, cybersecurity, have the potential to help achieve the digital transformation goals of Vision 2030, which aims to create a robust technological infrastructure and promote innovation. Iran also has a solid foundation in science and technology, with professionals in fields such as nanotechnology and biotechnology potentially contributing to Saudi Arabia's research and development sectors. Iranian experts also have good experience in the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare, medical research, and innovation.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are rightfully considered centers of civilizations attracting thousands of travelers. Yet, what makes Saudi Arabia an attractive destination for Iranians and vice versa?

The two countries can be a regional tourist destination. At present, tens of thousands of Arab citizens from the region travel to Iran to visit Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad, and other Iranian cities in northern Iran. Iran also has vast deserts that attract visitors from everywhere. It is also an excellent place for religious, medical and historical tourism. Unfortunately, we have lost the Saudi people over the past ten years, and now we can achieve this important cultural work that strengthens the relationship between the two countries and peoples. On the other hand, Iranian tourists are limited to Hajj and Umrah, but thousands of Iranians can come to visit Al- Ula, historical and tourist places in Riyadh and Red Sea resorts. This will help strengthen relations between the two countries. If the two countries meet, it will lead to understanding and peace, as the two countries are known for their hospitality, kindness and generosity.

Diplomatic Quarter hosts over a hundred foreign missions in Saudi Arabia, including the Embassy of Iran. What do you find unique about the Diplomatic Quarter?

The Diplomatic Quarter reflects the diverse cultures of the foreign missions it hosts, and features a blend of modern and traditional Saudi architecture. The Diplomatic Quarter is known for its beautiful gardens, parks and walking paths, providing a peaceful atmosphere in the middle of the busy city. This sets it apart from many other urban areas. Diplomats and their families can feel safe and secure in this highly secure area. Home to over a hundred foreign missions, the DQ serves as a hub for cultural interaction by organizing and hosting a range of international festivals, exhibitions and activities.