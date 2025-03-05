Japan provides WFP with aid to enhance support for refugees in Iran

TEHRAN– The government of Japan has contributed $360,000 to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) to help the organization in supporting the refugees in Iran.

WFP will utilize the generous contribution to purchase essential wheat flour to support the most vulnerable refugees living in settlements in Iran. Wheat flour is a staple food and a vital source of energy, making it an essential part of the diet for many refugees, the WFP website announced in a press release on March 4.

By providing wheat flour, WFP ensures that refugees have access to a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used to prepare bread. This support not only helps to meet their immediate food needs but also promotes food security and stability within refugee settlements.

“We deeply appreciate the unwavering generosity and solidarity of the Government and people of Japan in supporting our operations in Iran,” said Maysaa Alghribawy, WFP Representative and Country Director in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“This vital contribution reflects Japan’s steadfast commitment to improving the lives of the most vulnerable refugees, and we are truly grateful for their partnership and trust in our work.”

WFP currently supports 33,000 Afghan and Iraqi refugees living in 20 settlements across the country with food, education, and livelihood assistance.

“Japan has been supporting Afghan refugees living in Iran for over 40 years and commends the Iranian government for its longstanding commitment to providing Afghan refugees the same level of healthcare and education as Iranian citizens,” said Tamaki Tsukada, the Japanese Ambassador to Iran.

“At the same time, we recognise that the increasing number of Afghan refugees in Iran presents a significant challenge for the Iranian government. We hope this contribution will help alleviate the nutritional needs of Afghan refugees,” added Tsukada.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the world’s largest hosts of refugees, having provided essential support to 3.8 million refugees and refugee-like individuals over the past four decades. The country has offered displaced communities – primarily from Afghanistan and Iraq- access to health care, education, and livelihood opportunities, demonstrating a strong commitment to refugee welfare.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability, and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters, and the impact of climate change.

Japan remains committed to support Iran

In January, Tsukada highlighted the Japanese government’s determination to support Iran in hosting Afghan refugees.

Referring to the high number of Afghan refugees residing in Iran and the astronomical costs in different fields, including education, health, and treatment, Tsukada announced Japan’s readiness to provide educational services to the Afghan refugees living in Iran, IRNA reported.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Nader Yar-Ahmadi, the head of the National Organization for Migration, in Tehran.

Lauding Iran’s efforts in hosting refugees, the Japanese official stressed the importance of boosting collaborative efforts between the two countries, as well as attracting other international organizations’ support to be able to address the problems, particularly the issue of drug abuse and addiction.

Yar-Ahmadi, for his part, announced the country’s readiness to cooperate with Japan in the mentioned areas.

The official went on to say that “we expect Japan, along with other countries, to provide more humanitarian services to refugees, particularly, in infrastructure areas such as health and education.”

Highlighting that there is no more capacity for face-to-face education of foreign nationals in the country, Yar-Ahmadi asked Japan’s ambassador to cooperate with the country to implement a virtual educational program for refugees in Iran.

