Pashinyan says Armenia will never take part in actions that could harm Iran

TEHRAN – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reaffirmed Yerevan’s commitment to not engaging in any actions against Iran, highlighting the strategic importance of their bilateral ties.

"Armenia will not engage in any action against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he stated in an interview with Iran’s national television which aired on Wednesday.

Pashinyan emphasized the “natural alignment” of bilateral interests, stating, “Our natural interests make us sensitive to the interests of the other side. The development and security of Iran are significant to us.”

His remarks suggest Armenia may be considering strengthening ties with Tehran amid evolving regional dynamics.

The two nations share a bond forged over millennia, with Armenia once part of the Persian Empire. Linguistic, religious, and cultural exchanges persist today, reinforced by a 35-kilometer border that serves as a lifeline for trade and connectivity.

Pashinyan highlighted this shared heritage, noting that Armenia’s “unique position as a bridge between East and West” is bolstered by its relationship with Iran.

Regional stability and mutual support

Iran has long been a stabilizing force for Armenia during crises, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflicts, where Tehran provided humanitarian aid and supply routes.

More recently, Iran’s support during the 2021 border standoff with Azerbaijan and solidarity following the 2024 helicopter crash involving President Ebrahim Raisi have strengthened trust.

“When Iran achieves better economic growth and security, it directly benefits us,” Pashinyan said, linking regional stability to Armenia’s tourism and trade ambitions.

Economic synergy: trade corridors and infrastructure



Economic collaboration is a cornerstone of the partnership. Iranian firms are pivotal in constructing a new Armenia-Iran customs terminal and developing the North-South transport corridor, a critical artery connecting Iran to Eurasian markets.

“Despite existing barriers, trade growth is robust,” Pashinyan said, praising Tehran’s role in regional connectivity.

Bilateral trade has surged in recent years, with both sides eyeing expanded energy and technology cooperation.

The Prime Minister dismissed external concerns about deepening ties, asserting that mutual interests provide a “natural shield” against destabilization.

“Our relationship is not a threat to anyone. It thrives on shared goals, from economic development to cultural exchange,” he added, citing rising tourism and joint infrastructure ventures as proof of resilience.

As Nowruz, the Persian New Year, approaches, Pashinyan extended wishes for “prosperity, peace, and happiness” to Iranians, reflecting cultural solidarity.

“Geography is destiny, the Armenian PM stated, —a nod to the inescapable reality that binds these ancient neighbors in an ever-shifting geopolitical landscape.

“What we wish for Armenia, we equally wish for our Iranian friends,” he concluded.