Iran’s women drop in FIFA ranking

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s football team dropped one place in the latest Women's World Ranking released on Thursday.

Team Melli moved down one place to 68th in the ranking after they lost to Puerto Rico in a friendly match last week.

Asian team Japan have moved up three places to fifth.

The U.S. and FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 champions Spain remained the top two nations in the Ranking.

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on 12 June 2025.