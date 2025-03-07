Tehran says only 2 protocols of CCW may be ratified

TEHRAN – Iran’s Defense Ministry has addressed concerns regarding a proposed bill related to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), emphasizing that the legislation has been carefully drafted with the approval and oversight of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The ministry urged against rushed judgments, stressing that discussions should be based on a thorough understanding of the bill’s content.

Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, Deputy for Planning and Parliamentary Affairs and spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, reaffirmed that the bill was developed under the full supervision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

He emphasized that Iran’s approach to the convention is selective and carefully structured to align with the country’s national interests.

Talaei-Nik explained that Iran’s accession to the convention follows extensive military, security, and legal assessments and that Tehran has opted to accept only two specific protocols. Furthermore, Iran’s acceptance includes explicit reservations and interpretative declarations, ensuring that the agreement does not interfere with its existing military arsenal, ammunition, or weaponry.

According to Talaei-Nik, Iran may only adhere to two provisions from the convention, in line with the approach taken by 131 other countries that have ratified the agreement. These protocols include:

1. Restrictions on munitions containing undetectable fragments, which cannot be identified by X-rays inside the human body.

2. The obligation to detect and remove explosive remnants of war from conflict zones after hostilities have ended.