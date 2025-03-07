America cannot be trusted

TEHRAN - In a note, Kayhan wrote: The pro-Western domestic media is aware of the erratic approach of Trump and his administration towards international issues.

Moreover, the experience of negotiations and the nuclear agreement with Democratic governments also ended in the loss of national interests and the country’s lack of any goodwill in the negotiations. An examination of the objective of pro-Western media in recent months shows that they have once again proposed a rudimentary and unsupported formula for negotiations with the United States and have centered their reports on foreign policy. The historical record of both Democratic and Republican U.S. administrations towards Iran for at least three decades is full of clear signs of disloyalty. But a look at the approach of the 14th government in sending positive pulses towards America, and in contrast to the brazen responses of both the Biden and Trump administrations to these signals, is a compelling reason for any fair-minded analyst.

Iran: The path forward for Iran and U.S.

In an explanation, the Iran newspaper addressed a recent Atlantic Council article about Iran-U.S. relations in the second Trump administration and wrote: According to the Atlantic Council, since the start of Trump’s second term, there has been much talk about possible U.S. diplomacy with Iran. Trump has expressed interest in a deal with Tehran during his second term. But in all deals, details matter. For now, there is evidence that the U.S. and Iran are not moving toward a diplomatic agreement. The Islamic Republic is trying to reach a new agreement within the framework of implementing temporary nuclear restrictions in exchange for sanctions removal. Some advocates of negotiating with Iran are optimistic that Trump might suddenly pursue a policy similar to that adopted by Obama toward Iran. So far, there is no evidence to show how prepared Tehran is to fulfill what the Trump administration is ready to accept.

Etemad: Iran and Turkey are historical neighbors

In a commentary, Etemad discussed the good relations between Iran and Turkey and said: The fact is that Turkey was a peaceful neighbor and a friend during difficult times for Iran. When the region and the world were behind Saddam in the imposed war (in the 1980s), Turkey opened its doors to Iran. Although they had economic interests with both sides of the war, they also served as a path for communication, economy, and diplomacy for Iran. Exploiting opportunities to benefit from both sides is a feature of Turkish diplomacy. Iran, on the other side, was a good, reliable, and beneficial neighbor for Turkey. It never supported Turkish opposition groups and did not give them a sanctuary or a base. Now, Turkey has taken control of affairs in Syria, but it does not want to free itself from this historical responsibility. Iran and Turkey have always been two influential neighbors whose ties were never severed even in the most difficult times. Iran has never appeared as an enemy to Turkey and expects Turkey to be so. Smart politics entails remembering the past and not making the future forget it.



Arman-e-Melli: The need for intelligence in diplomacy

Arman-e-Melli examined international equations between Iran and Western countries in an interview with political expert Dr. Zahra Nejad Bahram. She said: To realize its opportunities in the context of interaction with the countries in the world, the European Union needs to resolve issues created by the United States and others. Since the countries of this region are classified within the Group of Seven countries in terms of trade and technology and have a large share in the global economy, they can create a different opportunity by pooling their strengths. In such circumstances, considering the tensions created between the U.S. and the European Union with the return of Trump to power, especially on the issue of the Ukraine war and a serious effort by the U.S. to engage Russia, Iran can look for another way to resolve its problems (with the West). Ignoring this important issue means losing an opportunity in foreign policy. Such an opportunity has been unprecedented in Iran's contemporary political history, at least over the past two decades.