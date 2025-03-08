Intl. Women’s Day highlights rights, equality, and empowerment for all women

TEHRAN – Observed on March 8 annually, International Women’s Day is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic, or political.

Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, International Women’s Day first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe.

This year, the Day is celebrated under the theme “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” It calls for action that can unlock equal rights, power, and opportunities for all and a feminist future where no one is left behind. Central to this vision is empowering the next generation—youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls—as catalysts for lasting change.

Besides, the year 2025 is a pivotal moment as it marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. This document is the most progressive and widely endorsed blueprint for women’s and girls’ rights worldwide that transformed the women’s rights agenda in terms of legal protection, access to services, youth engagement, and change in social norms, stereotypes, and ideas stuck in the past.

The day urges everyone to engage media, corporate leaders, governments, community leaders, civil society and youth, and others with influence to take action and invest in promoting women’s rights and gender equality.

In Iran, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad’s daughter, Hazrat Fatima (SA), is marked as National Women’s Day every year.

This year, the day fell on December 22. On National Women’s Day, Iranian officials highlighted the critical role of women in shaping the country’s progress and called for the unwavering protection of human rights.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with other key figures, reaffirmed their commitment to gender equality, justice, and the empowerment of women, both in domestic policy and international diplomacy.

The official also stated that violations of human rights, no matter who commits them or their position, must be addressed through dialogue, legal action, or other appropriate measures.

In his address, President Pezeshkian reflected on societal norms during the time of Prophet Muhammad, when the birth of daughters was often viewed as shameful.

He highlighted the transformative significance of Lady Fatimah Zahra’s birth, calling her a beacon of dignity and progress in Islamic history. He quoted the Quran extensively to underscore the importance of justice, equity, and the defense of human rights, stressing that these principles are universal and foundational.

Addressing the audience, Pezeshkian reaffirmed women’s equality, praising their potential to lead and excel. He called for creating more opportunities for women and girls to participate in the country’s development, emphasizing that their contributions are vital for a just society.

“Women are not only equal to men but often excel in many areas,” he said. “Superiority lies in piety, not in gender.” He highlighted the role of mothers in shaping future generations and stressed that no nation can thrive without the support of capable and dedicated women.

Concluding his speech, Pezeshkian called for greater inclusion of women in leadership roles and a renewed commitment to addressing the nation’s challenges. “Women have a unique ability to nurture and shape the next generation,” he said. “This must be recognized as a cornerstone of national progress.”