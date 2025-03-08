Thailand as 2025 ACD Chair to advance “Asian Century” agenda

Thailand has embarked on its role as chair of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) for 2025, with a clear agenda to propel the region towards sustainable growth through innovation, advance cooperation amidst geopolitical conflicts, and foster understanding, trust, and confidence through inclusive dialogue. Assuming the chairmanship on 1 January 2025, Thailand is poised to enhance Asia’s collaborative efforts amidst complex geopolitical challenges and rapid technological changes.

Aligning diverse interests across Asia

Thailand, as the initiator of the ACD and a founding member of ASEAN, has consistently been a driving force for multilateralism. Under the theme “Fostering Asia’s Sustainable Growth and Future through Innovation,” Thailand’s chairmanship aims to elevate the ACD into a pivotal “Pan-Asia Forum.” This initiative is designed to boost cooperation, build trust, and facilitate open dialogues among member countries. Thailand’s strategic position as a bridge-builder is set to align the diverse interests within the ACD while linking the dialogue to broader international frameworks.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, during her recent engagements, underscored Asia’s role as a critical hub for global food and energy security, often referred to as the world’s “powerhouse” and “kitchen.” Addressing the third Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit, she highlighted the significant challenges the region faces, such as geopolitical tensions, climate change, and the need for technological advancements.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had a bilateral meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian on 3 October 2024 on the sidelines of the 3rd ACD Summit.

The Prime Minister advocated for strengthening trade networks and harmonizing standards to ensure the resilience of global food supply chains, emphasizing Thailand's pivotal geographic location as a natural connector between the East and West.

The Thai government has outlined a series of major meetings to advance its agenda throughout the year. The lineup includes the ACD virtual Senior Officials’ Meeting in February, a high-level conference on Global Architecture in May, and the 20th ACD Ministerial Meeting in August. These gatherings are geared towards fostering substantial discussions on innovation and sustainable development within the region.

Additionally, Thailand will host an Informal Ministerial Meeting on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York in September, where it will conduct the handover ceremony.

Thailand’s focus extends to enhancing the ACD’s role in global economic stability and security. By advocating for economic and financial stability rooted in balanced financial architecture, Thailand draws on lessons from the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis. This approach is aimed at supporting the global agenda on Financing for Development, ensuring that economic growth benefits all.

The “Asian Century” agenda

As Thailand spearheads these initiatives, the international and regional stakeholders are closely monitoring the progress. The success of Thailand’s chairmanship is expected to not only influence the regional collaboration landscape but also set a robust model for future cooperation across Asia. With a commitment to driving sustainable and innovative growth, Thailand is determined to harness Asia’s collective strengths to affirm the 21st century as the ‘Asian Century’.

This proactive agenda highlights Thailand’s commitment to leveraging the ACD as a dynamic platform for promoting peace, prosperity, and sustainable development across Asia. The world is watching as Thailand leads the way in fostering a more resilient and prosperous Asia through strategic collaboration and innovative solutions.

Thailand and Iran join hands in driving the ACD

Iran became an ACD member in 2004 and, similar to Thailand, it has a strong desire and commitment to moving forward this grouping. Last year Iran also served as ACD chair, a predecessor to Thailand, and it has played an active role as chair of the two working groups under the ACD, one on education and human resource development and another on culture and tourism. Consultations have been made regularly between senior officials of Thailand and Iran, particularly in the lead-up to the handover of the ACD chair late last year. Given the genuine efforts of both Thailand and Iran as current and former ACD chair, ACD is slated to gain further momentum and get closer to realize its vision of becoming an important platform for cooperation of the 35 member countries from Asia.



By Teerin Julsawad and the Royal Thai Embassy, Tehran