Israel launches largest attack on south Lebanon since ceasefire

Israel launched on Friday night the biggest series of airstrikes on southern Lebanon since the November 27 ceasefire.

Close to 30 airstrikes were reported in less than half an hour across different towns and villages in Lebanon’s south, as the Israeli army claimed it was targeting sites belonging to Hezbollah, The New Arab reported.

No casualties have been reported as the strikes reportedly hit uninhabited areas, according to local media.

Earlier Friday, Lebanon’s National News Agency said Israeli troops had shot and wounded three people in the border village of Kfarkela, left in ruins by Israeli attacks.

Earlier this week, the Israeli army announced that it had carried out the biggest assassination of a Hezbollah commander since the ceasefire began, saying its aircraft struck Khodr Hashem, commander of the naval forces in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, in the southern village of Qana.

The US-brokered ceasefire deal between Hezbollah and Israel last year obliges the Shia group to withdraw from the south and Israel to pull all its forces out of Lebanon.

The Lebanese army is stipulated to deploy thousands of its soldiers across the south and maintain calm in the region alongside UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL).

But despite the agreement, Israel has continued to conduct airstrikes across southern Lebanon – the largest being on Friday – and occasionally in the country’s east along the border with Syria.