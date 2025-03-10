Brussels film festival to screen Iranian short “The Mold” 

TEHRAN-Iranian director Mohammadreza Nourmandipour’s “The Mold” will go on scree at the 28th edition of Brussels Short Film Festival (BSFF), which will be held in the Belgian capital from April 23 to May 3, Mehr reported.

The film follows Reza, who faces challenges with his only son after the death of his wife, as he tries to raise his child in his own way.

Brussels Short Film Festival serves as a gathering for film enthusiasts, catering to both audiences and industry professionals. The primary aim of the festival is to showcase and circulate short films while fostering connections between viewers, emerging filmmakers, and established industry figures.

The festival will feature films in international, national, and Next Generation competitions, alongside special programs like a Short Film Night and free Open-Air screenings.

Notably, as of 2018, the recipient of the Great Prize in the International competition has the unique opportunity to be considered for entry into the Animated Short Film/Live Action Short Film category at the prestigious Academy Awards. This special consideration allows the winning film to bypass the typical requirement of a theatrical release, provided that it meets all other eligibility criteria outlined by the Academy.

