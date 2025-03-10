International Holy Quran Exhibition launches virtual book sales

TEHRAN- The virtual book sales section of the 32nd edition of the International Holy Quran Exhibition featuring 221 publishers and 14,282 titles comprising a total of 1,831,542 volumes, is accessible on the official website of the event.

Visitors nationwide can take advantage of a 20 percent discount while acquiring their resources through this platform, alongside benefiting from postal support services, IRNA reported on Monday.

The 32nd International Holy Quran Exhibition commenced at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Mosalla on Wednesday under the theme "Quran: The Way of Life," with the presence of the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, alongside several cultural officials.

This year’s exhibition spans a 20,000-square-meter area, smaller than previous years, yet boasting 37 content sections. It includes the participation of 15 governmental entities and 40 public institutions, with 120 publishers in the religious sector showcasing 4,300 books.

Notable sections of this year's exhibition include booths from religious sites, the Karbalai Kazem Sarouqi section, the Institute for the Compilation and Publication of Imam Khomeini's Works, a section on Life through the Verses, a section on the Quran and Resistance, and a section promoting modest clothing. Additionally, there are areas dedicated to children and youth, mosques and community hubs, as well as theological studies and artificial intelligence.

In the international section, 15 countries have confirmed their participation, and special guests are expected to attend. More than 58 specialized sessions and 26 Quranic gatherings are planned for this year’s exhibition, culminating in a ceremony to honor Quranic service providers, to be held in the presence of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian during the closing days of the exhibition.

The International Holy Quran Exhibition will run until March 16.

SAB/



