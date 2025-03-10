Germany says Israeli aid freeze, electricity cut in Gaza violates ‘international law’ 

The German government said on Monday that Israel's decision to halt aid deliveries and cut off the electricity supply to Gaza could prompt a fresh humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

Regarding the decision to stop aid, foreign ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer told a regular press conference that Gaza was "again threatened with a food shortage", Middle East Eye reported.

"We note with great concern the cutting off of electricity and the discussion about stopping the water supply," she said.

"Such steps are or would be unacceptable and incompatible with (Israel's) obligations under international law," Deschauer added.

She said that Germany "calls on the Israeli government to lift restrictions for all forms of humanitarian aid to Gaza with immediate effect".

