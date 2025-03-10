Negotiation or dictating demands?

TEHRAN-In a commentary, Sobh-e-No addressed Trump’s purpose in sending a letter to Iran’s Leader for negotiations.

It wrote: In addition to proposing negotiations, Trump is openly making military threats and stricter sanctions against Iran. He emphasizes reducing Iran’s regional influence, tougher restrictions on its missile program, and changes in the country’s domestic policies. In fact, the negotiations he is seeking are nothing more than “accepting all of Washington’s demands.” In other words, he expects Iran to accept the conditions set by the United States in advance and then enter into negotiations. Trump’s behavioral pattern in foreign policy is quite clear: he first pressures countries with economic, commercial, and even military threats and then offers negotiations; these negotiations are not intended to find a fair solution but to impose Washington’s demands. Trump’s statements show that his proposal for negotiations is not out of a desire to solve problems but to pressure the other side.

Iran: Rally at sea

In a note, the Iran newspaper discussed the "Maritime Security Belt" drill between Iran, Russia, and China. The paper said: This year's joint naval drill of Iran, China, and Russia should be considered a response to the U.S. military movements in the Red Sea and the Middle East. The United States, while trying to force Iran to choose between negotiations over its nuclear capability or military action, has been busy conducting military exercises in the region in recent weeks. The Zionist regime's media assessed these actions within the context of developments and threats in the region and, of course, as a direct message to Iran. Israel and the U.S. have threatened in recent months that a military attack is one of the options to confront Iran's nuclear capability. In such circumstances, this drill in the northern Indian Ocean should be considered a “rally” of the three allies and their response to U.S. military intervention in the region and an appropriate response to these threats.

Javan: "Bullying America" is a familiar term in the world

In an analysis, Javan discussed Iran's position against the United States and the affirmation of this position by some countries around the world. It wrote: The White House, in a statement, once again reiterated Donald Trump's position toward Iran and said there are only two ways to deal with Tehran: military confrontation or agreement. Apparently, it depends on Tehran to negotiate with the United States to eliminate the risk of military confrontation, but Western media outlets implicitly confirmed Iran's position by highlighting the keyword "bullying". In Tehran, discussions continue to revolve around whether Tehran should choose the option of negotiation and avoid confrontation or take a step towards confrontation by rejecting Trump's negotiation proposal. It seems that the public opinion and media atmosphere in the U.S. do not approve of Trump's foreign policy team because from Ukraine to Western Europe and from there to Canada and Mexico, the keyword "bully" has been given more attention than ever in the Leader's (Saturday) speech.

Arman-e-Melli: An unclear future

Arman-e-Melli analyzed the developments surrounding the possible sending of a letter from Trump to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in an interview with former legislator Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh. He said: Whether there was a letter or not, Trump tried to send a message to Iran in his own way. The response that the Leader gave was somehow a diplomatic rejection of Trump's message. Two groups were waiting for the Leader to give an unconventional response to Trump. One was the Zionists who were in a hurry to start a war with Iran, and on the side were the extremists and hardliners inside the country who rejected any negotiations and welcomed an increase in tensions and creating war conditions between Iran and Israel. So, we conclude from this exchange of open messages between the two sides that the (two) parties are trying to keep the door open for negotiations. The Iranian side is waiting for Trump's second message to come. Given the overall circumstances, there is still a possibility to use diplomacy. Of course, this time it depends on whether Trump does not give another “open” message so that diplomats from both sides can declare their positions.