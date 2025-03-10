ECO Secretary General Meets with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development

TEHRAN- Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Dr. Asad M. Khan held a productive meeting today with H.E. Dr. Farzaneh Sadegh Malvajerd, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss enhanced cooperation in the region in the transport sector.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the critical role of connectivity in fostering regional economic growth and sustainable development. They acknowledged the strategic importance of ECO in facilitating regional transport linkages and promoting seamless trade and mobility among Member States.

A key focus of the discussions was the preparation for the upcoming 13th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Transport, which Iran will host. The sides deliberated on the organizational and substantive aspects of the Meeting, aiming to ensure its success and impact on regional transport initiatives.

To facilitate effective coordination, it was agreed to establish a working group comprising representatives from the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and the ECO Secretariat. This group will oversee and streamline the preparatory processes, ensuring a well-structured and result-oriented Ministerial Meeting.

Acknowledging Iran’s geographic importance as a vital transit transport center in the region, the Secretary General expressed his appreciation for Iran’s commitment to regional transport cooperation and conveyed his confidence that, with the active support of the Iranian side, the upcoming Ministerial Meeting will be a milestone event in strengthening connectivity within the ECO region.