Iran, Poland private sectors discuss strengthening ties

TEHRAN - An Iranian private sector delegation visited Warsaw to explore opportunities for expanding economic cooperation, emphasizing the need to reduce tariffs and ease visa requirements for businesspeople.

The delegation was led by Qadir Qiafeh, Vice President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

The visit aimed to promote bilateral trade, attract mutual investment, remove trade barriers, and enhance economic interactions between the two countries.

The delegation included businesspeople from various sectors, including information technology, the food industry, animal medicine, and knowledge-based and management consulting companies.

During a meeting between Qiafeh and the President of the Polish Chamber of Commerce, both sides stressed the urgency of boosting bilateral trade, increasing mutual investment, and fostering sustainable private sector connections.

The Polish side expressed his country’s readiness to facilitate trade with Iran and expand economic exchanges.

EF/