Tehran to host International Auto Parts Exhibition

TEHRAN – The 20th International Exhibition of Auto Parts, Accessories, and Assemblies will be held from May 29 to June 1, 2025, at Tehran’s Permanent International Fairgrounds, IRNA reported.

Sadif Beikzadeh, the head of the Iran International Exhibitions Company, stated in a press conference on Tuesday that the auto industry exhibition is among the top three exhibitions in the country in terms of participation and visitor interest.

He added that over 700 foreign companies from nine countries and 500 domestic firms will take part in the event. Special halls have been designated for knowledge-based and innovative companies.

Beikzadeh emphasized the need to utilize export target markets, including BRICS and Eurasia, to achieve the eight percent economic growth goal outlined in Iran’s Seventh Development Plan. He also noted that a 23 percent increase in exports is planned, covering various sectors such as industry, mining, and agriculture.

He highlighted the crucial role of domestic and international marketing in economic growth, describing the auto exhibition as one of the key events aimed at improving economic conditions.

"The automotive industry was one of the main targets of sanctions against Iran, alongside steel, petrochemicals, and other sectors," Beikzadeh said. He stressed that the growth of other industries is linked to the automotive sector, which plays a significant role in employment.

