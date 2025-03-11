Iran Air secures EU, ICAO certification for fuel management in international flights

TEHRAN – Iran Air has received certification from the European Union and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for fuel management in its international flights, the airline’s deputy director of operations announced.

According to Iran Air, Javad Sharifi stated on Monday that the airline undergoes annual audits under the EU Emissions Trading System (EU-ETS) and CORSIA, ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, for all international flights.

Sharifi explained that these audits aim to monitor greenhouse gas emissions and ensure compliance with international environmental regulations to keep emission levels within acceptable limits. If an airline fails to meet the required standards, it faces penalties and operational restrictions on its flights.

He emphasized that as an international carrier, Iran Air must comply with these regulations, and therefore, it is evaluated annually by EU auditors.

Sharifi outlined the steps taken in the certification process, including contracting with Germany’s GMBH Verification EST, holding technical meetings with fuel management and information systems teams, and conducting operational data analysis. These efforts, led by Iran Air’s Flight Safety and Operations Standards Department, culminated in a successful audit and verification process.

After multiple review sessions with auditors, Iran Air provided comprehensive documentation on selected flights. In the third week of February, the airline officially secured EU and ICAO certification for meeting international fuel management and environmental standards.

One of the key achievements highlighted was saving over 40 tons of fuel in EU flights over the past year, which will be registered in Germany’s aviation regulatory database. This fuel efficiency achievement also carries significant financial value on the global stock exchange market.

Sharifi noted that Iran Air is the first airline in Iran to have consistently complied with ICAO’s CO₂ emissions standards for over a decade, maintaining an excellent track record in all environmental audits.

He concluded by reaffirming Iran Air’s commitment to sustainable aviation, stating that the airline will continue to adhere to international environmental regulations and lead Iran’s aviation sector toward eco-friendly operations.

