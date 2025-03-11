RAI eyes launching Tehran-Ankara train after resuming Tehran-Van route

TEHRAN – Iran's railway authority is considering launching a direct Tehran-Ankara train service if passenger demand for the recently resumed Tehran-Van route remains strong, the managing director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) said.

Jabarali Zakeri said the Tehran-Van train, which resumed service after a five-year suspension, is now operational following an agreement between Iran and Turkey’s railway authorities.

The train consists of seven passenger wagons, a restaurant car, and a locomotive, with a total capacity of 280 passengers.

Zakari, who also serves as Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development, said all tickets for the Tehran-Van service have been sold, indicating strong demand. He expressed hope that the renewed railway link would facilitate tourism between the two countries.

Tickets for the Tehran-Van train are priced at €26 (approximately 19 million rials) after applying official exchange rate-based discounts.

