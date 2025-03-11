One prize for Iran at Florence Film Awards

TEHRAN-The Iranian feature film “A Woman With A Wooden Chariot” has won an award at the latest edition of the Florence Film Awards.

IMDb qualifier’s Florence Film Awards is an international monthly film festival. For its February edition, the Iranian filmmaker Khodadad Jalali won the Best Director award for his feature film “A Woman With A Wooden Chariot,” ILNA reported.

A production of 2024, the 117-minute drama is about philosophy students Arash and Bahman, who travel to a remote village for research. In that idyllic rural town, Arash falls in love with Setareh.

Their love story spans decades, battling through a coma, a quest for healing, and the transcendence of time, revealing a profound exploration of love's power over reality.

The cast includes Mohammad Reza Foroutan, Pouria Poursorkh, Hossein Soleimani, Samaneh Nasri, Fariba Motamed, Ghasem Zare, and Mehri Al Agha among others.

With his previous films, Jalali won the Best Director award at both the Cannes Mediterranean Film Festival and the Helsinki Festival.

Florence Film Awards is a monthly and annual international film festival. A selection of short films will be screened every month in Florence at the Immagina Film School. Each month, the jury awards the best films through private screenings. Submission guarantees you participate in both the monthly and annual editions.

SS/SAB

