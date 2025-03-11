Tehran hosting exhibition on women’s achievements

TEHRAN – An exhibition of Iranian women’s achievements, titled ‘Iranian women, unwritten stories’, commenced at Iran house of innovation and technology (iHiT) in Tehran on Monday.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Zahra Behrouz-Azar, highlighted the determination of the current administration in empowering women while elaborating on the acquired accomplishments, dolat.ir reported.

Referring to national policy documents that highlight supporting women, the official said the country, in line with international communities, has taken steps to improve the status of women.

Women’s life expectancy has reached 78 years. Some 95 percent of deliveries are supervised by specialists, which has led to a reduction in maternal mortality. Female physicians also make up 40 percent of specialists and 30 percent of subspecialists in the country, Behrouz-Azar noted.

With the gender gap in education lowering to three percent, Iran is one of the most successful countries in developing educational equity. Women hold a 56 percent share of admissions to public universities, studying in 784 technical and engineering majors. They constitute 40 and 30 percent of faculty members in medical science and other universities, respectively.

In social-cultural sectors, currently, there are 23,543 female authors, 1,051 publishers, 435 printing house managers, and more than 181,000 women with book publishing licenses operating across the country.

Also, 2,336 female media managers and 20,762 female publishers play an important role in raising awareness and achieving social justice, she added.

In the economic field, women make up 315 percent of experts in the information, communication, and technology sector, as well as in entrepreneurship. So far, they have established 12,000 companies. The official went on to say that 250 knowledge-based companies are run by women, with 41,330 female managers in the companies.

Highlighting the increased political contribution of women, Behrouz-Azar said that from 2017 to 2024, more than 8,000 women across the country have been appointed to managerial positions. Also, since the current administration took office in the summer, more than 190 women have been appointed in various management positions.

Underscoring the achievements of women in sports, she said some 935,000 professional female athletes, 1,000 trainers, 150,000 coaches, and 16,111 sports clubs, winning 2,950 medals in world competitions, and managing 51 sports federations, demonstrate their prominent position in the country.

Moreover, thanks to a 22 percent increase in women’s participation in the Paralympics, the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Iran (IPC Member) was awarded for its outstanding work and received the International Women’s Day Recognition Award from the International Paralympic Committee.

Referring to the administration’s programs for supporting women heads of households, Behrouz-Azar said numerous national programs have been implemented to support women, including the development of women’s cooperatives, the implementation of entrepreneurship programs, facilitating access to loans, social insurance coverage, and allocating lands to women’s organizations.

Role of women in the country’s progress

On National Women’s Day, December 22, Iranian officials highlighted the critical role of women in shaping the country’s progress and called for the unwavering protection of human rights.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with other key figures, reaffirmed their commitment to gender equality, justice, and the empowerment of women, both in domestic policy and international diplomacy.

The official also stated that violations of human rights, no matter who commits them or their position, must be addressed through dialogue, legal action, or other appropriate measures.

Addressing the audience, Pezeshkian reaffirmed women’s equality, praising their potential to lead and excel. He called for creating more opportunities for women and girls to participate in the country’s development, emphasizing that their contributions are vital for a just society.

“Women are not only equal to men but often excel in many areas,” he said. “Superiority lies in piety, not in gender.” He highlighted the role of mothers in shaping future generations and stressed that no nation can thrive without the support of capable and dedicated women.

Concluding his speech, Pezeshkian called for greater inclusion of women in leadership roles and a renewed commitment to addressing the nation’s challenges. “Women have a unique ability to nurture and shape the next generation,” he said. “This must be recognized as a cornerstone of national progress.”

MT/MG

