Strategic deal signed to integrate science in Iran’s heritage conservation

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology to enhance national identity and cultural preservation.

The agreement was finalized on Monday, with the signatures of Reza Salehi Amiri, Minister of Cultural Heritage, and Hossein Simayi Sarraf, Minister of Science.

This collaboration aims to integrate academic research and cultural initiatives to protect Iran’s historical legacy and foster the growth of creative industries. The agreement establishes a framework to leverage scientific research, modern technology, and cultural programs for the preservation of tangible and intangible heritage.

Minister of Cultural Heritage Salehi Amiri emphasized the critical role of universities in shaping civilization and strengthening national identity. He stated that joint academic festivals and conferences would serve as key instruments for achieving these goals. He also highlighted the need for closer collaboration between universities and cultural institutions, particularly through the Cultural Heritage and Tourism Research Institute.

According to Minister Hossein Simayi Sarraf, universities have a crucial role in promoting cultural awareness and national pride. He pointed to Iran’s Seventh Development Plan, which calls for a 40% increase in vocational education, and emphasized that the Ministry of Cultural Heritage will play a key role in achieving this goal.

Both ministries have also committed to preserving intangible heritage, including the protection of traditional festivals like Nowruz. The agreement further promotes student participation, academic research, and innovation in heritage conservation, tourism, and handicrafts.

By bridging the gap between academia and cultural heritage efforts, this agreement aims to ensure that education and cultural preservation go hand in hand. It represents a significant step toward strengthening Iran’s historical legacy, promoting innovation, and fostering a deeper sense of national identity among future generations.