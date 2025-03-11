Army Aviation bolsters defense capabilities with extended-range missiles 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Army Aviation announced on Tuesday a significant advancement in its defense capabilities, with successful enhancements to the range of its long-range missiles.

Brigadier General Pilot Qassem Khamoushi shared the news, emphasizing the role of indigenous part manufacturing in achieving this milestone. "We have significantly increased the range of our long-range missiles," stated Brigadier General Khamoushi. "This enhancement strengthens our ability to respond effectively to evolving security challenges and protect our national interests."

In addition to the range improvements, the Army Aviation Commander highlighted the growing self-reliance of the nation's defense industry. "A key factor in achieving this advancement has been our commitment to domestic part manufacturing," he noted. "Next April, we will unveil the production of over a thousand domestically produced components, further solidifying our independence in defense technology."



While specific details regarding the increased range remain undisclosed, General Khamoushi highlighted the importance of these upgrades in maintaining a modern and effective defense force. Existing missile systems, such as the AGM-65 Maverick (with a range of approximately 22 kilometers) and the AGM-114 Hellfire (with a range of approximately 8 kilometers), currently form the backbone of Army Aviation's strike capabilities.

