'Diplomatic engagements key to enhancing Iran Expo 2025’s impact'

TEHRAN - Hossein Pir-Moazzen, Vice President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), has emphasized the crucial role of diplomatic interactions in maximizing the effectiveness of Iran Expo 2025.

In an interview with the ICCIMA newsroom, Pir-Moazzen stated that governments must foster constructive international relations to create a conducive environment for economic activities, the ICCIMA portal reported.

“When political relations strengthen the foundation of economic cooperation, countries can leverage various tools, including exhibitions, to showcase their capabilities and economic potential,” he noted.

Pir-Moazzen highlighted that Iran Expo 2025 presents an opportunity to expand target export markets. He stressed that the current reliance on a limited number of trading partners is unacceptable to Iran’s private sector, as it restricts economic growth.

The seventh edition of Iran’s Export Capabilities Exhibition (Iran Expo 2025) is scheduled to take place in Tehran from April 28 to May 2, 2025.

The exhibition will feature various sectors, including the food industry, agriculture and fisheries, handwoven carpets, handicrafts and tourism, pharmaceuticals, laboratory equipment, chemical and cosmetic products, construction, techno-engineering services, and the petrochemical industry.

EF/