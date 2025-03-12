Normal, less than normal precipitation forecast for a month

TEHRAN –Average rainfall is forecasted to be less than normal from March 10 to April 4 and normal from April 5 to 20, according to the Metrological Organization.

From March 10 to 16, the temperature in central parts will be less than normal and above normal in other areas, ISNA reported.

Rainfall in the northeast, the provinces on both sides of the Alborz Mountains, the northwest, both sides of the Zagros Mountains, and the south of the country are below normal, and in the provinces located in the interior and eastern parts of the country is normal and above normal.

Within the first week, the average temperature in provinces near the Persian Gulf, the interior, and eastern regions of the country will be 1 to 5 °C less than normal. Over the coastal strip of the Sea of Oman, the northern slopes of the Alborz Mountains, and the northern Zagros Mountains, it will be 1 to 3 °C. In the northwest, it will be 3 to 5 °C above normal; in other areas, it will be normal.

In the second week (March 17 to March 23), precipitations are projected to be less than normal in most parts of the country and normal in some parts of the northwest and west of the country.

In the northern half of the country, the temperature will reach 3 to 6 °C, and in some parts of the northwest strip, it will exceed 6 °C. The temperature will be less than 3 °C in other parts.

In the third week, the average rainfall is forecast to be less than normal. The temperature over the Caspian coastal strip is expected to be normal. In the northern half, it will get 3 to 5 °C, and in other areas, it will be about 1 to 3 °C above normal.

Precipitations in the fourth weeks are estimated to be normal with a tendency to be below normal. The average temperature will be normal along the Caspian coastal strip and 1 to 3 °C above normal in other regions.

Within the fifth and sixth weeks, rainfall is forecast to be normal and above normal. The air temperature in the northern half of the country will be 1 to 3 °C above normal over the fifth week. In other areas, it will be 1 °C above normal. The air temperature in most parts of the country will be normal during the sixth week.

Over 250mm rain in previous water year

The previous water year (September 22, 2023 – September 22, 2024) came to an end with 252.7 mm of precipitation, showing a 19 percent increase compared to the year before.

The low precipitations at the beginning of the previous water year were worrisome, but the volume of precipitations improved with the passage of time.

Due to successive years of drought, the increase in rainfall amounts did not compensate for the water deficit in the country, some provinces are suffering from water shortage, IRNA reported.

A total of 10 provinces received less than normal rainfall.

According to the latest reports, the total amount of recorded rainfall in the previous water year (ended on September 23) amounted to 252.7 mm, which signifies a 19 percent increase compared to the 212.9 mm rain received in the water year before (September 2022 –September 2023).

Compared to the long-term figure, 248.7 mm, it shows a two percent increase.

