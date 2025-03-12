Historical caravanserai in Khuzestan set for restoration 

TEHRAN – The historical Dehdez caravanserai, a centuries-old structure in the southwestern province of Khuzestan that has long stood abandoned, is set to undergo a major restoration, according to a county official.

Reza Kiani-Qaleh-Sardi, head of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department of Dezpart county, highlighted the significance of the site, stating: "The Dehdez caravanserai is one of the province’s most valuable historical landmarks. After years of neglect, it is finally undergoing much-needed restoration."



Once a vital rest stop for passing caravans, the caravanserai is being renovated with the dual aim of preserving its architectural integrity and developing the region’s tourism sector. According to Kiani-Qaleh-Sardi, the first phase of the project has received an 8-billion-rial budget, with an additional 15 billion rials expected to be allocated in the next stage.

"Our goal is to transform this caravanserai into a multipurpose cultural and administrative center," he explained. "Beyond its historical preservation, this initiative will create new opportunities for tourism, cultural activities, and local craftsmanship."

Officials believe that the restoration of the caravanserai could position Dehdez as a key tourist destination in Khuzestan. "This site will offer an inviting space for history and culture enthusiasts while helping to showcase Dezpart County’s tourism potential," Kiani-Qaleh-Sardi added.

He expressed gratitude to provincial heritage officials for their support in advancing the project and acknowledged the role of local government representatives and officials in securing funding. "Preserving and revitalizing historic buildings is essential for the sustainable growth of our region’s tourism industry," he said.

The project is not only about restoration but also about redefining Dehdez’s cultural identity. "This caravanserai is a living reminder of our city’s historical and civilizational heritage," Kiani-Qaleh-Sardi noted. "Bringing it back to life will strengthen community pride and connect Dehdaz’s past with its future."

Plans for the site include hosting handicraft workshops, art exhibitions, and cultural events, providing a platform for local artists while drawing visitors to the area. Kiani-Qaleh-Sardi emphasized that beyond attracting tourists, the initiative aims to raise public awareness about the historical and cultural significance of Dehdez.

"This project will play a key role in turning Dezpart into one of Khuzestan’s premier cultural and tourist destinations," he concluded.