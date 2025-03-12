Iran to publish list of US elements involved in terrorism

TEHRAN – Iran is compiling a list of American individuals it’s found are linked to terrorist actions, a Foreign Ministry official has announced.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi stated on X that the U.S., known for meddling in other countries' affairs, frequently sanctions Iranian citizens under its "Rewards for Justice" program, citing various pretexts and offering money for information, however, “It seems that they [Americans] have forgotten that wherever there is talk of terror, sabotage, interference in internal affairs, threats, and sanctions, the name of the United States comes up,” Gharibabadi wrote.

He also noted that the Foreign Ministry's Legal and International Affairs Department is working with other organizations and coordinating with the Supreme National Security Council to create a catalog of American individuals involved in terrorism, cyberattacks, violations of Iranian citizens' rights, and other activities that harm Iran's national security.

According to Gharibabadi, legal professionals will base the list on existing laws, including those concerning human rights abuses, U.S. aggression and terrorism in West Asia, and legislation concerning retaliatory measures for the U.S. designation of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist” organization.

Also on Wednesday, Saeed Ohadi, head of the Foundation of Martyrs and War Veterans Affairs, announced that Tehran will be submitting a comprehensive legal dossier to the United Nations detailing "almost unprecedented crimes" committed against 175 Iranian divers captured by Iraq’s Ba’athist regime during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

A Tehran court has ruled that the U.S. bears partial responsibility for the tragedy, given the fact that U.S. assistance to Saddam Hussein's forces, including satellite imagery and intelligence briefings, contributed to the divers' capture.

