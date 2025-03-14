Jiuquan Taiyuan New Energy Co. visited by foreign journalists 

GANSU- A number of foreign journalists from different countries visited Jiuquan Taiyuan New Energy Company in Jiuquan city in China’s northwestern Gansu province, on Thursday.

Visiting this company was a part of the jourrnalsits’ journey to Gansu province, arranged by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC).

Jiuquan Taiyuan New Energy Company is a private enterprise engaged in the development of green energy, including the development, construction, and operation of the infrastructure and projects of wind power, photovoltaic power, and energy storage.

Taiyuan has developed a 200MW wind power project, with a total investment of 1.2 billion RMB, in Guazhou County, Gansu Province. 50 wind turbines of 4MW have been installed. This power is finally transmitted to Hunan Province.

The project started in May 2021. 50 Turbines with whole capacity successfully generated by the end of 2021. The construction progress ranks first in more than twenty projects of the same batch. The annual power generation is 600 GWh. It was a veritable low-carbon or near-zero carbon project.

Photo By Mahnaz Abdi