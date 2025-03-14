Aluminum production hits 550,000 tons with growth in bauxite, alumina output

TEHRAN – Iran's aluminum production has exceeded 550,000 tons in the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2024-February 18, 2025), with notable growth in the production of bauxite and alumina.

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the country’s four major aluminum producers – South Aluminum, Eralco, Almahdi, and Iran Alumina – produced a total of 552,185 tons of aluminum ingots from the mentioned period. This is a slight decrease from the 582,200 tons produced in the same period last year.

Breaking down the production figures, South Aluminum produced 222,397 tons, Eralco 160,237 tons, Almahdi 138,915 tons, and Iran Alumina produced 30,636 tons of aluminum ingots during the 11-month period.

In addition, Iran Alumina produced 212,520 tons of alumina powder, 358,485 tons of aluminum hydrate, and 725,335 tons of bauxite from March to February. These figures show an increase of approximately 3 percent in alumina powder, 3 percent in aluminum hydrate, and 35 percent in bauxite production compared to the same period last year, when production figures were 206,438 tons, 347,313 tons, and 537,317 tons, respectively.

EF/