Special traffic plan to be implemented during Nowruz

TEHRAN – Some 22,000 traffic police officers and 3,000 unmarked police will be on duty to implement a special traffic plan that aims to lower road accidents and ensure the safety of the roads during Nowruz holidays, which start on March 21.

The plan will commence on Saturday, March 15, IRNA reported. Since about 70 percent of car accidents occur within 30 kilometers of cities, these areas are prioritized for monitoring as danger zones. Police will notify drivers of their traffic violations to prevent further problems, IRNA quoted Ahmad Karami Asad, an official with the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran, known as Faraja, as saying.

Some 700 law enforcement university students will monitor the behavior of drivers. Moreover, penalties for traffic violations have surged by 30 percent for March 10-April 9 period.

National campaign ‘say no to accidents’

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Iran, Jaffar Hussain, has announced WHO office in Iran is committed to strengthening a national campaign titled ‘say no to accidents’ through providing strategic support, raising public awareness, and collaborating with responsible organizations.

The campaign developed by the health ministry website mainly aims to manage road traffic, reduce accidents, and save the lives of thousands.

Road accidents are one of the main challenges of the health system in the country. Thousands of individuals are killed in road crashes every year, the health ministry’s website quoted Hussain as saying.

Although such accidents are preventable, some 20,000 people lost their lives in Iran in 2023, a majority of them youth, the official added.

“We will actively disseminate key campaign messages across the World Health Organization digital platforms to provide engaging, informative, and accessible texts to audiences. We will also facilitate high-level advocacy and endorsement of evidence-based interventions, as well as the use of global models and expertise to further enhance road safety,” Hussain highlighted.

The official went on to say that the WHO will also actively promote partnerships among policymakers, law enforcement, and different communities to encourage observing road safety regulations and promoting safer driving behaviors.

“Together, by raising public awareness and developing road safety culture, particularly during Nowruz holiday, we will significantly minimize road accidents and their devastating consequences.

Let’s unite in saying a resounding no to accidents and make the roads safer for everyone, as every single life matters,” Hussain highlighted.

Road traffic injuries are now the leading killer of people aged 5-29 years. The burden is disproportionately borne by pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, in particular those living in developing countries.

Traffic-related accidents have claimed the lives of 10,097 Iranians during the first six months of the current Calendar year (March 20-September 21), which marks a decrease of 618 deaths compared with the same period last year, IRNA reported.

About 62 percent of the accidents are attributed to private vehicles; cars and motorcycles accounted for 25 percent each, vans for 6 percent, trucks for 5 percent, and public transportation for 1 percent of the accidents.

In the country, pedestrians account for 16 percent of victims of all accidents. Their share reaches 24 percent in inner-city districts, and 8 percent on roads.

Accidents are more likely to happen in the evening and at night as 25 percent of the accidents occur from 4 to 8 p.m., and 22 percent from 8 p.m. to midnight.

