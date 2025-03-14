Iranian-made HPV, flu vaccines to be manufactured in Indonesia

TEHRAN –The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine (the virus that usually causes cervical cancer in women) and the recombinant influenza vaccine are projected to be produced in Indonesia, an official with the vice-presidency for science, technology, and knowledge-based economy has said.

Biofarma, an Indonesian vaccine manufacturer, produces different vaccines at government expense. However, they have not developed these two vaccines. The vaccines will be made there, and we would get a share of the sales market, Mehr news agency quoted Mostafa Qanei as saying.

Given Indonesia’s population of around 300 million, it will be a huge benefit to Iran if these two vaccines are added to Indonesia’s immunization program.

The official went on to say that Iran could also transfer plasma refining technology to Indonesia, as there are two large companies in plasma refining in the country.

Providing medical services to patients with cardiovascular diseases in Jakarta takes about two to three months. “While we have the technology to provide these services in Iran, we do not prefer selling a product, but selling a service, that is, supplying the devices to hospitals in Indonesia and offering services to them at the same rate.”

New Iranian-made telesurgery systems installed in Indonesia

Following the installation of two Iranian-made remote robotic surgery systems in Indonesian hospitals in November 2024, the third and fourth systems have been launched.

Highly welcomed by Indonesian’s surgeons for their high quality and precision, the systems were installed in Wahidin Sudiro Husodo General Hospital in Makassar, and Haji Adam Malik General Hospital in Medan, IRNA reported.

Among the key advantages of the systems are affordability (one-fifth of the price of foreign models), low maintenance, and cost-effective consumables.

The first two Iranian-made telesurgery systems had been installed in the hospitals in Bandung and Yogyakarta.

In December 2023, the former Iranian Vice-President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, Rouhollah Dehqani-Firouzabadi, and the Indonesian Health Minister, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, signed a memorandum of understanding based on which Iran will establish a robotic remote surgery center in a hospital in the city of Makassar, Indonesia.

Developing a robotic remote surgery training service center at Wahidin Sudiro Husodo General Hospital and strengthening the capacity of surgeons and resident doctors through advanced surgical skills training based on the latest scientific methods were among the main topics of the agreement.

Moreover, creating an interdisciplinary platform between clinical doctors, researchers, and engineers, creating a dynamic environment for promoting new ideas in the field of medical education, and encouraging new research projects in the field of medical and surgical interventions were other axes of cooperation, IRNA reported.

According to the head of Iran’s Union of Medical Equipment Manufacturers and Exporters, Abdolreza Yaqoubzadeh, Medical equipment worth around $20 million is exported to more than 60 countries annually.

Medical equipment manufacturers in the country produce and supply over 10,000 types of medical equipment to domestic and foreign markets. Now, various pieces of laboratory equipment are manufactured at prices much lower than the same foreign products.

MT/MG