Foreign journalists admire Dunhuang’s role in clean energy  

GANSU- A number of foreign journalists from different countries visited the New Energy Industry Park of Dunhuang city in China’s northwestern Gansu province on Saturday morning.

Visiting this huge site was a part of the journalists’ journey to Gansu province, arranged by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC).

In this visit, the world’s media representatives visited the 100-MW tower-type solar thermal power generation project by Shouhang Energy Company.

Shouhang High-Tech Energy Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2001, with its headquarters located in Gansu Province and its production base in Tianjin and Gansu.

Shouhang High-Tech takes "Clean Energy and Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection" as its business development strategy, and is engaged in research and development in the fields of solar thermal power generation, solar thermal energy storage plus multi-energy complementary, hydrogen energy utilization, power station air cooling, waste heat power generation, water technology, clean heating and other fields.

Shouhang is a high-tech enterprise providing services such as design, manufacture, sales, installation, management, commissioning, training, and general contracting of power plants.

In 2016, the first 100MW molten salt tower solar thermal power generation project in Dunhuang was selected as the first batch of national solar thermal power generation demonstration projects. The power station is independently designed, invested, and constructed by Shouhang.

At the end of December 2018, power generation was connected to the grid, becoming China's first 100 trillion national solar thermal power generation demonstration power station.

Photo By Mahnaz Abdi