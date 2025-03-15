Yazd University joins CINVU

TEHRAN –Yazd University has become a new member of the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Inter-Islamic Network on Virtual Universities (CINVU).

CINVU is an international educational, research, knowledge-based, and technology network affiliated with the Ministerial Standing COMSTECH, which operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology of Iran.

COMSTECH of the OIC established CINVU to improve the scientific, educational, academic research, and technological collaborations among the Islamic countries, and to support the educational and research networks based on technology and knowledge engineering, promoting joint venture and collaboration culture and expedition of cooperation and sympathy among entrepreneurs and Muslim scientists, scholars, students and researches of Islamic countries.

CINVU aims to develop educational equity and promote universal education utilizing smart technologies and networking capacities. It leverages education, research, innovation, and technology to further advance and empower Islamic nations.

The network facilitates interactions among students, professors, and universities, as well as the exchange of information and resources. It also aims to strengthen strategic management models in higher education in the Islamic world, especially in the member countries.

Promoting the position and featuring the role of virtual and smart universities in national and regional development, providing a ground for joint cooperation to benefit from the synergy among universities, scientific, cultural and research centers in the Islamic world, conducting joint scientific, research, cultural, and management projects within and outside the organization, as well as developing knowledge network, and knowledge-based researches, and preventing brain drain are among other main objectives of CINVU.

COMSTECH secretariats in Iran to be strengthened

The Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology is planning to strengthen the three secretariats affiliated with the Ministerial Standing COMSTECH, whose headquarters are in the country.

These three secretariats are the network of virtual universities of the Islamic world, the network of nanotechnology, and the network of science and technology parks, IRNA quoted science minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran in December 2024 with Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, the coordinator general of COMSTECH.

During the meeting, Simaei-Sarraf highlighted the high capacities of Iranian scientists in conducting scientific and technological projects and called for mutual and synergistic relations between Iran and COMSTECH.

