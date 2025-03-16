Over 21m tons of essential goods transported across Iran since March 2024

TEHRAN – Iran has transported more than 21 million tons of essential goods via imports through seven ports to various parts of the country since the beginning of the current Iranian year in March 2024, a senior transport official said.

Mehrdad Hamdollahi, director general of the Road Transport Organization’s Freight Transport Office, emphasized the heightened importance of ensuring essential goods supply amid the overlap of Nowruz and Ramadan, adding that there are no issues in transporting these commodities.

According to Hamdollahi, necessary measures have been taken to facilitate the movement of perishable goods and essential household items by trucks during the Nowruz holiday period.

Of the total essential goods transported, Imam Khomeini Port accounted for over 62% of shipments, followed by Amirabad Port and Bandar Abbas.

Hamdollahi noted that transport companies and truck drivers remain fully operational without breaks to handle domestic production, imports, and exports. He added that all digital and physical freight allocation systems are active throughout the year, including during the Nowruz holidays, allowing companies to request shipments and drivers to receive loading appointments at public freight terminals.

"There are no disruptions in the supply and distribution of key household goods, including those needed for fasting individuals, and shipments are being handled with minimal port delays," he said.

Hamdollahi added that electronic waybill systems and smart freight allocation continue to operate year-round, ensuring the seamless transportation of essential goods in response to demand from trucking companies and drivers.

EF/