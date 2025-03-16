Environmental award for students slated for April

TEHRAN –The 9th edition of the national environmental award for university students is scheduled to be held concurrent with World Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22.

Hosted by Isfahan University of Technology, the event will highlight the students’ concerns about environmental problems, including air pollution, climate change, global warming, and water scarcity, as well as their efforts in addressing these issues.

One of the main objectives is to promote the culture of environmental protection and encourage everyone to take action to save the environment and the planet, IRNA reported.

The event will focus on the environment, inventions, knowledge-based and innovative ideas, scientific research on saving endangered species, cooperation with non-governmental organizations (NGOs), activities of students’ groups, and scientific associations in the field of natural resources and environment.

World Earth Day highlights the need for collective efforts to protect the earth, address environmental concerns, and promote sustainability. The theme for Earth Day 2025 is ‘Our Power, Our Planet, ’ inviting everyone around the globe to unite behind renewable energy and to triple the global generation of clean electricity by 2030.

Public participation essential in environmental protection

According to Shina Ansari, the head of the Department of Environment (DOE), no single organization will be able to successfully preserve the environment on its own; environmental issues will be best addressed through public participation.

“There are many environmental challenges in habitats, wildlife, and wetlands which can not be tackled just by the efforts and measures of the Department of Environment,” IRIB quoted Ansari as saying.

The official made the remarks at the closing ceremony of the 22nd international environmental exhibition, which was held from December 18 to 22, 2024.

According to the Constitution, protecting the environment is everyone’s responsibility, Ansari added.

She went on to call for assistance and cooperation from different strata, organizations, economic sectors, activists, as well as government bodies like ministries of education, agriculture, and foreign affairs.

To be able to preserve the environment, we need to recognize it as one of our main concerns, Ansari further noted.

The 22nd international environmental exhibition was held with the theme of ‘public involvement, green economy, sustainable future’.

It focused on ‘economic environment, environmental economy’, to highlight the importance of social responsibility in protecting the environment.

The event aimed to raise public awareness about environmental issues, provide an opportunity for the exchange of knowledge and experiences among experts, specialists, and environmental activists, and introduce and encourage the use of innovative solutions and advanced technologies to reduce fuel and energy consumption.

Preserving natural resources, fostering interactions and cooperation between institutions, organizations, and companies active in the field of environment and energy, promoting the concepts of sustainability and social responsibility among the people as well as encouraging environmentally friendly behaviors were among the other goals of the exhibition.

