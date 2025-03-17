Shiraz, St. Petersburg universities conducting joint research projects

TEHRAN –Shiraz University and St. Petersburg University are conducting ten collaborative research projects.

Two groups of students have been dispatched to Russia so far, and Russian students are to take educational courses in Shiraz in spring, the ministry of science, research, and technology’s website quoted Mohammad Moazzeni, chancellor of Shiraz University, as saying.

The official went on to say that the two universities have also launched a joint group of artificial intelligence experts.

In July 2024, Shiraz University and St. Petersburg University signed 12 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to boost cultural, educational, and research collaborations.

The main subjects of the MOUs included enhancing cooperation among faculty members of the two universities, granting scholarships to ten PhD students, conducting summer school for Iranian students by St. Petersburg University as well as winter schools for Russian students by Shiraz University, Mehr news agency reported.

As a part of the agreement, each university will establish a specialized center within the other institution.

The cooperation will also include utilizing the excavation training and research center of Saint Petersburg University by Shiraz University, conducting joint research, holding joint specialized geological training courses for the students from the two universities, as well as holding specialized training courses for Iranian mining engineers by St. Petersburg Mining University.

According to Forpost-sz, a delegation from the St. Petersburg Mining University visited Shiraz University for the first time back in January.

Iranian, Russian universities committed to broadening ties

Based on the comprehensive agreements between the top universities of Iran and Russia, the two sides are committed to furthering long-term and constructive relations in higher education, technology, and innovation.

The establishment of the secretariat for communication between the universities of the two countries is one of the major measures taken. Secretariats and inter-university collaborations should be more active than in the past in deepening scientific communication. Practical and effective steps are expected to be taken to realize common goals.

The main objective, in addition to promoting relations, is to implement the previously made agreements and open up new opportunities for further cooperation. Hence Iran-Russia comprehensive agreements will pave the ground for enhancing scientific collaborations through conducting joint scientific and technological projects, fostering interactions among educational institutions, and exchanging faculty, staff, and students.

The contracting parties will facilitate the share of experience and information on regulating activities in the field of scientific, technological, and innovative activities, organizing and holding conferences, meetings, seminars, exhibitions, and other scientific events.

Moreover, according to the agreement, the two parties will promote and facilitate the learning of official languages, and the study of literature, history, and culture of the other party in their higher education institutions.

