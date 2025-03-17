Nowruz in Tehran embraces tranquility amidst urban splendor

TEHRAN - As Nowruz approaches, Tehran’s hustle and bustle gives way to serene tranquility, offering visitors a unique perspective on the Iranian capital.

Gone are the days of stop-and-go traffic, choking air pollution, and overcrowded streets, the overall atmosphere is replaced by almost clean air with a delicate scent of blooming flowers.

The two-week Nowruz holidays, which officially start on March 19, offer travelers a captivating journey through Tehran’s rich history and culture when most businesses and schools close their doors.

During that period, traffic restrictions are lifted for private vehicles heading towards the city center, where many historical attractions are located. From the opulent grandeur of the Golestan Palace to the bustling lanes of the Grand Bazaar, and from the Treasury of National Jewels to the Niavaran palace complex, Tehran unfolds its treasures with unparalleled splendor.

Like in previous years, and to make it more affordable than ever, many hotels here will be offering considerable discounts in partnership with travel agents and tour operators. Special tourist buses provide hassle-free transportation, allowing visitors to hop on and off at their leisure and explore the city's hidden gems at their own pace.

Many local tour guides say that for a glimpse into Iran's artistic heritage, don't miss the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art which is home to one of the most impressive collections of modern Iranian art in the world.

By the way, no visit to Tehran is complete without a trip to the iconic Azadi Tower, a symbol of Iran's resilience and national pride. Ascend to the top for panoramic views of the city and surrounding mountains, and soak in the beauty of Tehran's skyline.

For a taste of Tehran's natural beauty, you may pay a visit to Darband, a picturesque village nestled at the foot of the Alborz Mountains. It offers hiking trails, lush forests, and charming teahouses, where you can relax and enjoy breathtaking views of the city below.

Some believe that Nowruz, despite being a high season for domestic travel, is the best time to seize the opportunity to experience the much-lauded Iranian hospitality.

A foreign sightseer recounting his experience on TripAdvisor reflects on the joys of visiting Tehran during Nowruz, highlighting the abundance of interactions with locals and the favorable weather conditions. His comments may echo those of many travelers who choose to embrace the unique charm of Nowruz in the Iranian capital.

AM