UNESCO-listed Nowruz celebrated at Persepolis with Central Asian diplomats

TEHRAN – A multinational Nowruz remembrance was held at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Persepolis, bringing together ambassadors from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan to celebrate the ancient Persian New Year.

Nowruz, a centuries-old tradition marking the arrival of spring, is recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage jointly registered by Iran, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and several other countries. The festival symbolizes renewal, unity, and cultural exchange among nations that share this rich heritage.

During the event, diplomats and cultural representatives highlighted the significance of Nowruz in fostering regional ties and preserving shared traditions. The celebration featured traditional music and performances, and cultural exhibits that showcased the diverse customs of the participating nations.

Persepolis, a historic site dating back to the Achaemenid Empire, provided a symbolic backdrop for the festivities, reinforcing the deep historical connections between Nowruz and Persian civilization.

The annual Nowruz celebrations continue to serve as a bridge between nations, emphasizing the importance of cultural heritage in promoting peace and mutual understanding.

