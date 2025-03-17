Exhibit of Iranian artifacts to go on show in Guangzhou as second stop in China

TEHRAN - Following its successful debut at Sichuan University Museum in Chengdu earlier this year, the Iranian loan exhibition "Land of Kindness" is set to continue its journey in China, with Guangzhou as its next destination.

According to Iran's Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, the exhibition is being held in strict compliance with legal and professional regulations. The initiative is spearheaded by the ministry’s Cultural Heritage Deputy and the General Directorate of Museums, with the support of the Tehran Provincial Office and the University of Tehran.

Originally inaugurated in January at Sichuan University Museum, the exhibition will now be hosted by the Guangdong Museum in Guangzhou. Its opening ceremony is scheduled for mid-April 2025. The exhibition showcases a curated selection of 151 cultural and historical artifacts from Tehran’s prominent museums, including the Moghadam Museum of the University of Tehran.

Featuring five millennia of Persian cultural and artistic heritage, the exhibition has been widely covered by Chinese media and has attracted significant public interest. The diversity and richness of the displayed items have played a crucial role in fostering cultural appreciation and understanding between Iran and China.

Land of Kindness celebrates the rich heritage of both nations and represents a step forward in strengthening bilateral cultural relations through artistic and historical exchanges.

The selected items span a remarkable historical range, from the third millennium BC to the later Islamic periods. They include metal, ceramic, and glass objects, as well as textiles and carpets, reflecting the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Iran.

AM